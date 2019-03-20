Natalie Portman goes to space, spaces out, in trippy teaser for ‘Lucy in the Sky’

Natalie Portman plays a female NASA astronaut who shares her name with the heroine of the psychedelic Beatles classic. Following a trip into space, she slowly starts to lose her mind.

(LOS ANGELES) — While there are no tangerine trees and marmalade skies to be seen, things get appropriately trippy in the teaser for a new movie called Lucy In The Sky.

In the film, Oscar-winner Natalie Portman plays a female NASA astronaut who shares her name with the heroine of the psychedelic Beatles classic. Following a trip into space, she slowly starts to lose her mind.

The film was co-written and directed by Noah Hawley, whose mind-bending talents can also be seen on FX’s equally trippy Legion.

The teaser shows Lucy floating through the air in the zero-G of space and also on earth, as reality slips away from her.

“You got to see the vast celestial everything and it blew your mind,” says Jon Hamm, playing a character who appears to be Lucy’s lover. “So now, nothing makes sense.”

Legion‘s Dan Stevens plays Lucy’s husband, and the movie’s stellar supporting cast also includes Deadpool 2 and Atlanta‘s Zazie Beetz, as well as Tig Notaro, Ellen Burstyn, and Nick Offerman.

There’s no release date yet set for the film.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.