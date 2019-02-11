‘The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part’ tops weekend box office with disappointing $34.4 million

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part topped the weekend box office with a an estimated $34.4 million opening, though that figure is far below the $50-55 million the film was expected to capture.

(NEW YORK) — The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part topped the weekend box office with a an estimated $34.4 million opening, though that figure is far below the $50-55 million the film was expected to capture. It’s also well below the $69 million the first film debuted with in 2014, and the $53 million opening for The LEGO Batman Movie in 2017.

Overseas, the animated feature — starring the voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Will Ferrell and Tiffany Haddish — earned an estimated $18.4 million.

What Men Want, starring Taraji P. Henson, opening in second place, delivering an estimated $19 million. Third place belonged to another debut, Liam Neeson’s Cold Pursuit, exceeding expectations with an estimated $10.8 million.

In fourth place was The Upside, grabbing an estimated 7.2 million. The Kevin Hart-Bryan Cranston comedy has earned a total of $85.8 million stateside and is likely to end up hitting $100 million before its finishes its run.

Rounding out the top five is M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller Glass, adding an estimated $6.6 million over the weekend to bring its domestic earnings to $98.4 million. It’s earned upward of $221 million worldwide.

The weekend’s other new release, the horror film Prodigy, starring Taylor Schilling, delivered an estimated $6 million in its debut, slightly below expectations.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, $34.4 million

2. What Men Want, $19 million

3. Cold Pursuit, $10.8 million

4. The Upside, $7.2 million

5. Glass, $5.8 million

6. The Prodigy, $6 million

7. Green Book, $3.567 million

8. Aquaman, $3.3 million

9. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, $3 million

10. Miss Bala, $2.7 million

