Alaska Airlines unveils special-edition ‘Captain Marvel’ plane

The airline recently unveiled a special-edition Captain Marvel-themed plane ahead of the movie release on March 8, which is also International Women’s Day.

“We’re excited to showcase a pilot who’s risen to super hero status — an image that embodies strength and confidence and inspires future aviators across our expansive network to go further,” said Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines’ managing director of marketing and advertising.

The film stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is a female pilot who acquired special powers to fight for the greater good. An image of a cat named Goose from the film will surprise guests seated over the wings.

The Captain Marvel-themed 737-800 will fly cross-country routes as well as travel to Hawaii.

