Anne Hathaway on ‘Princess Diaries 3’: ‘We all really want it to happen’

(NEW YORK) — Sure, Anne Hathaway has an Oscar … but she hasn’t forgotten which movie gave her her big break back in the day.
The actress, currently starring in the dark thriller “Serenity,” told Bravo’s“Watch What Happens Live” that a third “Princess Diaries” film could very well happen.
“There is a script for the third movie,” she said in response to a call-in question.
“I want to do it,” she added of what would be the threequel to the hit 2001 original that launched her career.
In The Princess Diaries, Hathaway played a slightly geeky average teen who finds out she’s the heir to the throne of a fictional European country. She learns the royal ropes from the current queen — her estranged grandmother — played by screen legend Julie Andrews.
“Julie wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it,” said Hathaway. “We all really want it to happen … It’s just we don’t want to do it unless it’s perfect, because we love just as much as you guys love it … But we’re working on it!”
The late Garry Marshall directed both the original movie and its 2004 sequel “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.” The filmmaker passed away in 2016.