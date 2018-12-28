202.5
Home » Movie News » Santa, romance and horror?…

Santa, romance and horror? ‘Bird Box’ bucks holiday trend

By The Associated Press December 28, 2018 1:06 pm 12/28/2018 01:06pm
Share
FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 file photo, Sandra Bullock attends a screening of "Bird Box" at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Released just days before Christmas on Netflix, the Bullock-led thriller "Bird Box" is about monstrous entities that compel any human who sees them to try to kill themselves. Even though Netflix declines to release viewership numbers, "Bird Box" seems to have struck a nerve, triggering the creation of memes and online chatter. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Snow and Santa and horrible monsters?

Released just days before Christmas on Netflix, the Sandra Bullock-led thriller “Bird Box” is about monstrous entities that compel any human who sees them to try to kill themselves.

Even though Netflix declines to release viewership numbers, “Bird Box” seems to have struck a nerve, triggering the creation of memes and online chatter.

In some ways, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a film about monsters that attack people showed up on the online video streamer on Dec. 21. Alternate Christmas movies are all the rage these days from “Die Hard,” ”In Bruges,” ”Kiss Kiss Bang Bang” and “Lethal Weapon.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Movie News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500