‘Black Panther,’ ‘Roma’ and ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ among Barack Obama’s favorite films of 2018

(NEW YORK) — Barack Obama’s apparently spent a lot of time in movie theaters this year — or at least, watching flicks at home. The former president’s list of his favorite films of 2018 includes Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, and If Beale Street Could Talk.

Obama revealed his favorites Friday on Instagram.

“As 2018 draws to a close, I’m continuing a favorite tradition of mine and sharing my year-end lists,” Obama commented. “It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved. It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers — some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before.”

Obama also revealed his favorite songs and books of the year. It is no surprise that the first book on his list is his wife Michelle Obama’s recent memoir, Becoming, which he noted is “obviously my favorite!“

Here are Barack Obama’s favorite movies of 2018:

Annihilation

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Blindspotting

Burning

The Death of Stalin

Eighth Grade

If Beale Street Could Talk

Leave No Trace

Minding the Gap

The Rider

Roma

Shoplifters

Support the Girls

Won’t You Be My Neighbor

