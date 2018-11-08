Watch the first trailer for ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’

The clip, or "character trailer" as the studio's calling it, finds Max the dog -- now voiced by Patton Oswalt, replacing Louis C.K., who was fired from the project following sexual misconduct allegations -- going for what turns into a harrowing trip to the vet.

(NEW YORK) — Illumination released the first trailer for The Secret Life of Pets 2, the followup to the 2016 blockbuster.

The clip, or “character trailer” as the studio’s calling it, finds Max the dog — now voiced by Patton Oswalt, replacing Louis C.K., who was fired from the project following sexual misconduct allegations — going for what turns into a harrowing trip to the vet. While there, he encounters other seemingly normal pets, some of whom appear to be more than just a little bit off.

Harrison Ford, Tiffany Haddish, Nick Kroll and Pete Holmes also provide additional new voices, joining returning voice cast Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress and Bobby Moynihan.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 opens nationwide June 7, 2019.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.