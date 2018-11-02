Sequel news: ‘Gladiator’ sequel in the works; ‘Bad Boys 3’ a go

Ridley Scott is reportedly moving forward on a Gladiator sequel. The new film will follow the story of Lucius, the nephew of the evil emperor Commodus.

(NEW YORK) — “Are you not entertained?” So declared Russell Crowe’s Maximus in Ridley Scott’s Oscar-winning 2000 film Gladiator. Now comes word there’s more entertainment in store.

Scott is reportedly moving forward on a Gladiator sequel, according to Deadline. The new film will follow the story of Lucius, the nephew of the evil emperor Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix, whom Russell Crowe’s Maximus killed in the movie’s final scene. The original film won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe.

In other sequel news, the long-rumored Bad Boys 3 is a go — at least according to Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. “It’s official baby…Bad Boys 3 is happening,” the co-stars of the original 1995 buddy-cop action comedy and its 2003 sequel announced in a video posted to Smith’s Facebook page on Thursday.” No further details were given, though IMDB gives the sequel’s title as Bad Boys for Life and lists a January 220 release date.

The first two Bad Boys installments, in which Smith and Lawrence played a pair of narcotics detectives, grossed over $400 million combined.

