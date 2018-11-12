Catch the cameo: A list of Stan Lee’s movie moments 11/12/2018 05:00pm By The Associated Press Share

FILE - In this April 11, 2012, file photo,Stan Lee arrives at the premiere of "The Avengers" in Los Angeles. Comic book genius Lee, the architect of the contemporary comic book, has died. He was 95. The creative dynamo who revolutionized the comics by introducing human frailties in superheroes such as Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk, was declared dead Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to Kirk Schenck, an attorney for Lee's daughter, J.C. Lee. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Part of the fun in watching Marvel movies was finding out how Stan Lee would make his presence in his famous cameos. Here is a list of them throughout the years.…