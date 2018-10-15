202
‘Venom’ dominates the box for the second straight week with $35.7 million

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio October 15, 2018 6:00 am 10/15/2018 06:00am
(LOS ANGELES) — Venom maintained its hold atop the box office with an estimated $35.7 million weekend, bringing its totals stateside to $143 million. Marvel’s Spider-Man spin-off ruled the international box office as well, raking in an estimated $69.7 million, and bringing its worldwide tally to $235.3 million.

A Star Is Born, also shining in its second week of release, held on to the number two spot with an estimated $28 million weekend.

First Man failed to launch in its debut. The latest from La La Land director Damien Chazelle and starring Ryan Gosling showed up in third place with an estimated $16.5 million.

Right on its tail in fourth place with an estimated $16.2 million, was the second of this week’s major releases, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween — featuring Jack Back, who starred in the first film, returning in a limited role this time. The animated feature Smallfoot rounded out the top five, earning an estimated $9.3 million.

It’s not until seventh place that we find the weekend’s third big release, Bad Times at the El Royale. The thriller, featuring an ensemble cast, including Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman and Chris Hemsworth, brought in an estimated $7.2 million.

Beautiful Boy, starring Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet, raked in an estimated $221,437 from just four theaters, notching an impressive $55,359 per-theater average. The Oath, the latest film from Ike Barinholtz, and co-starring Tiffany Haddish, delivered an estimated $29,237 from 10 locations.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Venom, $35.7 million
2. A Star Is Born, $28 million
3. First Man, $16.5 million
4. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, $16.2 million
5. Smallfoot, $9.3 million
6. Night School, $8 million
7. Bad Times at the El Royale, $7.2 million
8. The House With a Clock in Its Walls, $3.975 million
9. The Hate U Give, $1.765 million
10. A Simple Favor, $1.38 million

 

