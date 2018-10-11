202
Home » Movie News » Coogler to return as…

Coogler to return as writer-director of ‘Black Panther 2’

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 8:39 pm 10/11/2018 08:39pm
Share
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018 file photo, director Ryan Coogler attends a special screening of "Black Panther" in New York. Coogler will write and direct the sequel to “Black Panther.” Neither a start date nor a release date has yet been announced. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Coogler isn’t leaving Wakanda: The filmmaker will write and direct the sequel to “Black Panther.”

A person close to the production who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to announce the deal confirmed Coogler’s return to the Marvel franchise on Thursday. The Hollywood Reporter first reported Coogler’s widely expected involvement in the “Black Panther” sequel.

Neither a start date nor a release date has yet been announced.

“Black Panther” earlier this year grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide, including $700 million domestically — a new record for a Marvel release.

Coogler is also a producer on the upcoming “Creed 2,” a sequel to the Coogler’s 2015 Apollo Creed film.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Movie News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500