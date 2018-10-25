202
Home » Movie News » Chris Pratt might get 'Fast'

Chris Pratt might get ‘Fast’

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio October 25, 2018 9:00 am 10/25/2018 09:00am
Share
ABC/Randy Holmes

(LOS ANGELES) — Chris Pratt is in talks to star in the next project from Wind River director Taylor Sheridan, currently titled Fast, according to Variety.

Pratt would play a former special forces soldier hired by the government to lead a covert operation aimed at nabbing drug dealers protected by the CIA.

The movie would fill holes in the Jurassic World and Marvel movie series star’s schedule that were left by the delays of two of his upcoming films: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Cowboy Ninja Viking.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

More News

Topics:
chris pratt Entertainment News fast Latest News Movie News Taylor Sheridan Wind River
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500