Hugh Jackman channels disgraced Democrat Gary Hart in ‘The Front Runner’

Hugh Jackman gets political, playing disgraced former Democrat Senator Gary Hart, in The Front Runner -- and now fans can get a peek at the first trailer.

(LOS ANGELES) — Hugh Jackman gets political, playing disgraced former Democrat Senator Gary Hart, in The Front Runner — and now fans can get a peek at the first trailer.

The Front Runner follows Hart’s life as he was considered to be the man to beat for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination — before tabloids revealed he was having an affair with Donna Rice.

In the trailer, Jackman sports the perfect, blown-out ’80s hairstyle to portray the explosive politician.

The film, which also stars Whiplash Oscar winner J.K. Simmons, Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga, and Sara Paxton, The Front Runner hits theaters Nov. 21.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.