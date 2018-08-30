202
Home » Movie News » Alec Baldwin withdraws from…

Alec Baldwin withdraws from ‘Joker,’ scheduling issues

By The Associated Press August 30, 2018 7:10 am 08/30/2018 07:10am
Share
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2017, file photo, Alec Baldwin poses in the press room with the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "Saturday Night Live" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Baldwin has pulled out of playing Bruce Wayne’s father in the “Joker” movie. The actor told USA Today on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, he has “scheduling” issues. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alec Baldwin has pulled out of playing Bruce Wayne’s father in the “Joker” movie.

The actor told USA Today on Wednesday he has “scheduling” issues. Baldwin says he’s “sure there are 25 guys who can play that part.”

Baldwin was cast to play Thomas Wayne in the film, which features Joaquin Phoenix as the DC Comics villain.

Robert De Niro also is part of the cast in the Warner Bros. movie, which is due in theaters in October 2019.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Movie News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500