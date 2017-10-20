The Latest: Weinstein Company staffers: ‘We did not know’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on sexual harassment and abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein (all times local):

5:30 a.m.

A group of staffers for the company co-founded by Harvey Weinstein have spoken out about the allegations of decades of sexual conduct against the media mogul by signing a letter stating they didn’t know they were “working for a serial sexual predator.”

The anonymous letter signed simply by “Select Members of The Weinstein Company Staff” was published online by The New Yorker on Thursday. In a separate story, the magazine says the letter was penned by about 30 Weinstein employees.

The employees say they knew of Weinstein’s “infamous temper” and that he could be “manipulative,” but didn’t know “that he used his power to systematically assault and silence women.”

Representatives for Weinstein and The Weinstein Company didn’t immediately return a request for comment Friday.

___

3 a.m.

An attorney says he will detail allegations by an Italian actress and model who has told police disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein raped her in a Los Angeles hotel room in 2013.

David M. Ring is expected to address reporters outside a downtown Los Angeles courthouse on Friday afternoon. A news release announcing the press conference confirms several details included a Los Angeles Times report about the police investigation, including that the woman spoke to detectives in an interview on Thursday.

Police have confirmed they are investigating but have not released any further details.

The woman was not named in the Times story or the announcement of Ring’s press conference.

Weinstein’s representative has denied the Oscar-winner had non-consensual sex with any woman.

