Stormtroopers on Soldier Field introduce ‘Last Jedi’ trailer

By The Associated Press October 10, 2017 8:31 am 10/10/2017 08:31am
Stormtroopers march down the field during the halftime of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Chicago. The trailer for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" debuted in dramatic fashion during Monday Night Football halftime. Fireworks flashed and Stormtroopers marched onto Chicago's Soldier Field as the preview played onscreen. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” debuted in dramatic fashion during “Monday Night Football” halftime. Fireworks flashed and Stormtroopers marched onto Chicago’s Soldier Field as the preview played onscreen.

It featured new and familiar characters from the Star Wars universe. Rey (Daisy Ridley) is shown wielding her light saber and questioning her destiny as Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) observes, “I’ve seen this raw strength only once before. It didn’t scare me enough then. It does now.”

John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Carrie Fisher also appear in the trailer, as does Chewbacca and a new birdlike creature known as a Porg.

“The Last Jedi” is the latest installment in the “Star Wars” franchise since the Disney reboot that began with 2015’s “The Force Awakens.” It’s set to hit theaters Dec. 15.

