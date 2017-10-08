201.5
James Woods says his retirement announcement was a mistake

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 1:02 pm 10/08/2017 01:02pm
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, actor James Woods poses at the premiere of the film "Bleed for This" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. A press release offering Woods' Rhode Island lake house for sale had included news he was retiring. However, Woods tells The Washington Post on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, that last week's announcement was a mistake. He says "no actor retires from the film business." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Oscar-nominated actor James Woods says his career is not going to end in a real estate announcement.

A press release offering Woods’ Rhode Island lake house for sale had included news he was retiring. But Woods tells The Washington Post last week’s announcement was a mistake.

The 70-year-old Woods says his real estate agent, Allen Gammons, had read him a draft of the release but he “didn’t hear ‘retirement.'”

Woods is known for his conservative political views and has said that’s made it tough to find work in Hollywood.

Gammons had said the decision wasn’t political.

Actress Amber Tamblyn last month said Woods tried to pick her up when she was 16. Woods called it a lie on Twitter. Gammons said Woods declined to comment Friday when asked about Tamblyn’s accusation.

