In Weinstein’s downfall, a moment of reckoning for Hollywood

By The Associated Press October 10, 2017 3:08 am 10/10/2017 03:08am
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2016 file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein participates in the "War and Peace" panel at the A&E 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Co., effective immediately, following new information revealed regarding his conduct, the company's board of directors announced Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Condemnations of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein continue to mount, with Jennifer Lawrence joining the chorus of A-list actors criticizing the movie mogul over allegations he sexually harassed women for decades.

The allegations could prove to be a moment of reckoning for Hollywood, which is facing increased scrutiny over the fair treatment of women in the industry.

Lawrence praised the women who came forward in an expose published last week by The New York Times that detailed Weinstein’s alleged harassment of actresses and employees. Lawrence, who won an Oscar for the Weinstein-produced “Silver Linings Playbook,” says she was never harassed by the mogul.

Melissa Silverstein, the founder and publisher of the Women and Hollywood blog, says the film industry is changing and there’s no going back to its former ways.

