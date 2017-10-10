In Weinstein’s downfall, a moment of reckoning for Hollywood

NEW YORK (AP) — Condemnations of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein continue to mount, with Jennifer Lawrence joining the chorus of A-list actors criticizing the movie mogul over allegations he sexually harassed women for decades.

The allegations could prove to be a moment of reckoning for Hollywood, which is facing increased scrutiny over the fair treatment of women in the industry.

Lawrence praised the women who came forward in an expose published last week by The New York Times that detailed Weinstein’s alleged harassment of actresses and employees. Lawrence, who won an Oscar for the Weinstein-produced “Silver Linings Playbook,” says she was never harassed by the mogul.

Melissa Silverstein, the founder and publisher of the Women and Hollywood blog, says the film industry is changing and there’s no going back to its former ways.

