Han Solo Star Wars spinoff film finally has a title

By The Associated Press October 17, 2017 1:15 pm 10/17/2017 01:15pm
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, Alden Ehrenreich arrives at the world premiere of "Rules Don't Apply" in Los Angeles. The young Han Solo Star Wars spinoff, starring Ehrenreich in the role originated by Harrison Ford, finally has a title: “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” It is set for a May 25, 2018 release. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The young Han Solo Star Wars spinoff film finally has a title: “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Director Ron Howard announced the title Tuesday in a Twitter video celebrating production wrap on the anthology film starring Alden Ehrenreich as the grumpy space smuggler originated by Harrison Ford.

The film also stars Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newtown and focuses on Han and Chewbacca before they joined the rebellion.

The film has had some well-known production turmoil. Deep into the shoot directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller abruptly left the project and were replaced by Howard.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” is set for a May 25, 2018, release.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

