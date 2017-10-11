APNewsBreak: Steve Bannon had ties to Harvey Weinstein

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, the former Trump White House strategist and current head of Breitbart News, is the latest politico touched by the Harvey Weinstein sex abuse scandal.

Bannon, whose website has hammered Democrats for accepting Weinstein’s political donations, himself profited off a relationship with the movie mogul, in an ill-fated joint venture more than a decade ago.

Bannon served as chairman of a small company that distributed DVDs and home videos, and went into business in 2005 with The Weinstein Co., led by Harvey Weinstein and his brother Bob. The Weinsteins became 70 percent owners of the now defunct joint venture, Genius Products.

