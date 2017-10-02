201.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » 2-story 'Star Wars' replica…

2-story ‘Star Wars’ replica in yard for Halloween is big hit

By The Associated Press October 19, 2017 1:25 pm 10/19/2017 01:25pm
Share
This Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 photo shows a replica four-legged All Terrain Armored Transport, or AT-AT walker in Parma, Ohio. Owner Nick Meyer tells Cleveland.com he used wood, hard foam and plastic barrels. He says he enjoys the "Star Wars" movies but isn't a fanatic and simply thought the display would be unique. (Patrick Cooley/The Plain Dealer-Cleveland.com via AP)

PARMA, Ohio (AP) — A two-story “Star Wars”-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio is inspiring kids to pick up light sabers and attracting hundreds of visitors from across the state.

Elevator mechanic Nick Meyer spent half a year and over a thousand dollars building the four-legged All Terrain Armored Transport, or AT-AT walker, replica that’s nearly as tall as his home in the Cleveland suburb of Parma. Meyer says he built it with plywood, hard foam and plastic barrels, basing the design off a toy bought online.

He installed a Stormtrooper mannequin in front and outfitted the replica’s cockpit with red LED lights.

Meyer says he builds over-the-top exhibits every year for Halloween. The replica has become such an attraction that visitors are donating money to Meyer for his next display.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Holiday News Latest News Living News Movie News National News Trending Now
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest