RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | World pushes to get grain out | Russia bolsters army | PHOTOS: Scars of war | Hard path to justice in Bucha atrocities
Home » Motorsports » Country star Blake Shelton…

Country star Blake Shelton named Indy 500 grand marshal

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Blake Shelton will lend his voice to the Indianapolis 500 as the grand marshal for Sunday’s race.

The country music star and coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” Shelton will give the traditional command for drivers to report to their cars during the official pre-race ceremonies. Shelton has a lengthy association with auto racing and served last weekend as the grand marshal for NASCAR’s All-Star race. He also played a pre-race concert at Texas Motor Speedway.

Shelton also collaborated with Indianapolis 500 rookie — and seven-time NASCAR champion — Jimmie Johnson on the driver’s helmet design for the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Blake is a country music powerhouse and good friend of motorsports fans everywhere,” IMS President Doug Boles said. “For both spectators at the track and everyone watching on NBC, his winning energy will be a perfect fit for the intensity of ‘The Greatest Spectacle of Racing.’”

WWE global ambassador Titus O’Neil will serve as grand marshal of the Indy 500 Snake Pit, a traditional party zone in the track’s infield. O’Neil will hype the party from the Snake Pit stage before the green flag waves.

“Top Gun: Maverick” actor Miles Teller had previously been announced as the honorary starter.

Scott Dixon smashed the Indianapolis 500 pole-winning record with a qualifying run of more than 234 mph. He will lead the 33-car field to the green flag Sunday.

___

More AP Indy 500 coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/indianapolis-500 and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

DHS, DoD publish 5G security guidance to help agencies think through key ATO process

VA will 'continue to work' plan to rethink real-estate needs if AIR commission fails to launch

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up