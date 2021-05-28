MEMORIAL DAY: Opera star to perform at national concert | Tips on holiday car shopping | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » Motorsports » This Is Indy: Ventimiglia…

This Is Indy: Ventimiglia named Indy 500 honorary starter

The Associated Press

May 28, 2021, 11:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — “This Is Us” actor Milo Ventimiglia will serve as the honorary starter for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

Ventimiglia will wave the green flag and start the 105th running of the race. Ventimiglia plays family patriarch Jack Pearson on the show and is a three-time Emmy nominee for best actor.

“Milo’s passion for racing and speed make him the perfect choice for this exciting Race Day honor,” IMS President Doug Boles said.

___

Online: https://apnews.com/hub/indycar

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD comptroller, Defense Logistics Agency setting unattended bots in motion

OPM reshuffles senior leaders, elevates diversity and inclusion office

Buy vs. build debate for software heats back up with letter to White House

VA's unreliable infrastructure estimates raise more questions about EHR's cost

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up