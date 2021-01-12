INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Roads, bridges, Metro | Star-studded lineup | Committee confident about security | Day 1 for Biden
Motocross season to kick off Memorial Day weekend

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 6:48 PM

MORGANTOWN, W.VA. (AP) — The 2021 motocross season will kick off on Memorial Day weekend.

The schedule announced by AMA Motocross on Tuesday will begin May 29 at Fox Raceway National in Pala, California, and will zigzag across the country before returning to the West Coast.

The Hangtown National, typically the opening race on the 12-stop schedule, will now be the season finale on Sept. 11 outside of Sacramento.

The series will include races at High Point Raceway in Pennsylvania, Budds Creek Motocross Park in Maryland and at Washougal MX Park in Washington.

Series organizers anticipate allowing spectators at all races.

