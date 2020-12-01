CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Russian driver Mazepin to race for Haas in F1 next season

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 12:47 PM

KANNAPOLIS, North Carolina (AP) — Russian driver Nikita Mazepin will drive for Formula One team Haas after signing a multi-year deal on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Mazepin currently drives in the F2 championship and is in third place overall, having won two races. He previously tested with the Force India team.

“Becoming a Formula One driver is a lifelong dream come true,” he said. “I really appreciate the trust being put in me by (owner) Gene Haas, (team principal) Guenther Steiner, and the whole of the team. They’re giving a young driver an opportunity and I thank them for that.”

Mazepin, who is the son of billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, will be the fourth Russian to race in F1 after Vitaly Petrov, Sergey Sirotkin and Daniil Kvyat.

The American-owned Haas team is replacing veteran French driver Romain Grosjean and Dane Kevin Magnussen.

Haas has yet to say who will partner Mazepin next season, but it is widely expected to be 21-year-old Mick Schumacher, the F2 championship leader and son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher.

