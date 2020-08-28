CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan wants to see Md. schools have in-person learning | DC removes Delaware from high-risk list | Latest coronavirus test results
Bottas leads 1st practice for the Belgian GP, Hamilton 2nd

The Associated Press

August 28, 2020, 6:55 AM

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time in the first practice for the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday.

The Finnish driver’s best lap was .069 seconds quicker than his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, who leads the championship after winning four of the first six races.

In gloomy and overcast conditions, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was .081 behind Bottas in third place. They have won one race each this season.

Ferrari again struggled with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel not among the 10 fastest drivers.

There is a second practice later Friday at the 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) track nestled in the Ardennes forest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

