Spanish GP circuit has not yet agreed to host race in 2020

The Associated Press

July 26, 2019, 9:00 AM

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — The Spanish Grand Prix circuit owners say no deal has yet been reached to host a Formula One race next year.

Spain holds one of five F1 races whose contracts run out this year, and attendance has fallen sharply from 140,000 spectators in 2007 to 90,000 in 2018.

Amid media reports a deal has been reached for 2020, the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit says “no agreement has been reached yet with Formula One in order to renew,” adding that negotiations are “still open.”

A final decision will be made known by the circuit.

F1 is expected to keep a 21-race calendar next year. But with the Vietnam GP and the Netherlands GP being added, two races are set to be dropped.

