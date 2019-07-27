Hight leads Funny Car qualifying in NHRA Sonoma Nationals

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Defending event winner Robert Hight topped Funny Car qualifying Friday night in the NHRA Sonoma Nationals.…

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Defending event winner Robert Hight topped Funny Car qualifying Friday night in the NHRA Sonoma Nationals.

The points leader had a 3.858-second run at 334.65 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro. With two rounds left, he’s in position for his eighth No. 1 qualifier of the year and 68th overall.

“You know you’re always in for a treat when you come to Sonoma with the Friday night run,” Hight said. “It’s not like any other track we go to where the atmospheric conditions change so drastically. You know it’s going to be great conditions and this is a great race track. You just have to hit it right and I love coming here.”

Clay Millican led in Top Fuel, Alex Laughlin in Pro Stock, and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Millican had a 3.698 at 330.96, Laughlin ran a 6.520 at 210.80, and Smith had a 6.779 at a track-record 200.83.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.