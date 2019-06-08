202
Home » Motor Sports » Joey Logano wins 2nd…

Joey Logano wins 2nd Cup Series pole of season

By The Associated Press June 8, 2019 6:06 pm 06/08/2019 06:06pm
Share

Joey Logano won his second NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season Saturday, while Aric Almirola again fell just short of the top qualifying spot.

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Joey Logano was just a bit faster than Aric Almirola during qualifying.

Almirola is getting used to that feeling.

Logano won his second NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season Saturday, while Almirola again fell just short of the top qualifying spot. Almirola has one pole this year but is set to start in the No. 2 spot for the fourth time.

“Close but no cigar. What is that old saying — close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades?” Almirola said. “That is frustrating to get that close to getting a pole that often and only have one pole. We seem to always get beat just by a little bit by somebody different every time.”

It’s actually happened more than once with Logano. Almirola qualified second behind the Team Penske driver at Martinsville , too.

This was Logano’s 22nd career pole and fourth at Michigan International Speedway. He’ll try for his second victory of the season Sunday. Kevin Harvick qualified third.

Logano posted a lap of 38.474 seconds (187.139 mph) in his No. 22 Ford. There were five Fords in the top six and eight in the top 10.

Logano’s speed was noticeably slow at a track where a few years ago, drivers would routinely post laps above 200 mph.

“We used to be hauling the mail around here in qualifying and you would get the shakes afterward,” Logano said. “Today was more about precision and making sure you hit the line with what you are looking for and hitting your shift points and gaining as much speed as you can up to speed, and then just doing what your game plan was before you got out there and maximizing that.”

HISTORY

Of the 99 previous Cup races at Michigan, 21 have been won from the No. 1 starting position. That includes victories by Logano in 2013 and 2016. Fewer than half of those races (47) were won by someone who started outside the top four.

BACK IN THE PACK

Joe Gibbs Racing has already accounted for nine victories this season, but Denny Hamlin was JGR’s only driver in the top 10 in qualifying. He was fourth.

Erik Jones, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. were 14th, 15th and 16th.

RECENT WINNERS

Harvick and Clint Bowyer won the two Michigan races last year, and Kyle Larson won the three before that. Bowyer qualified fifth Saturday, and Larson was 22nd.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Joey Logano Motor Sports nascar nascar cup series Other Sports News Sports
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
2019 Women's World Cup
What to buy (and skip) at discount stores
Nats get huge Christmas maze
Today in History: June 15
Primary day in Virginia
Celebrity birthdays June 9-15
Smithsonian’s dinosaur and fossil hall reopening
What to do in June
Summer food and drink festivals
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
Best summer shopping days
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
10 excellent educational vacations for families