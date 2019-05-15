NASCAR XFINITY Schedule and standings

Saturday, Feb. 16 — NASCAR Racing Experience 300, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Michael Annett) Saturday, Feb. 23 — Rinnai 250, Hampton, Ga. (Christopher Bell) Saturday, March 2 — Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas (Kyle Busch) Saturday,…

Saturday, Feb. 16 — NASCAR Racing Experience 300, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Michael Annett)

Saturday, Feb. 23 — Rinnai 250, Hampton, Ga. (Christopher Bell)

Saturday, March 2 — Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas (Kyle Busch)

Saturday, March 9 — iK9 Service Dog 200, Avondale, Ariz. (Kyle Busch)

Saturday, March 16 — Production Alliance Group 300, Fontana, Calif. (Cole Custer)

Saturday, March 30 — My Bariatric Solutions 300, Fort Worth, Texas (Kyle Busch)

Saturday, April 6 — Alsco 300, Bristol, Tenn. (Christopher Bell)

Friday, April 12 — ToyotaCare 250, Richmond, Va. (Cole Custer)

Saturday, April 27 — MoneyLion 300, Talladega, Ala. (Tyler Reddick)

Saturday, May 4 — Allied Steel Buildings 200, Dover, Del. (Christopher Bell)

Saturday, May 25 — Alsco 300, Concord, N.C.

Saturday, June 1 — Pocono Green 250, Long Pond, Pa.

Saturday, June 8 — LTi Printing 250, Brooklyn, Mich.

Sunday, June 16 — NXS race, Newton, Iowa

Saturday, June 29 — Camping World 300, Joliet, Ill.

Friday, July 5 — Circle K Firecracker 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Friday, July 12 — Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky.

Saturday, July 20 — Lakes Region 200, Loudon, N.H.

Saturday, July 27 — U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa

Saturday, Aug. 3 — Zippo 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Saturday, Aug. 10 — B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

Friday, Aug. 16 — Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

Saturday, Aug. 24 — NXS race, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Saturday, Aug. 31 — Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C.

Saturday, Sept. 7 — Indiana 250, Indianapolis

Saturday, Sept. 14 — D.C. Solar 300, Las Vegas

Friday, Sept. 20 — GoBowling 250, Richmond, Va.

Saturday, Sept. 28 — Drive for the Cure 200, Concord, N.C.

Saturday, Oct. 5 — NXS race, Dover, Del.

Saturday, Oct. 19 — Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Saturday, Nov. 2 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas

Saturday, Nov. 9 — Desert Diamond West Valley Casino 200, Avondale, Ariz.

Saturday, Nov. 16 — Ford EcoBoost 300, Homestead, Fla.

Points Leaders Through May 4

1. Tyler Reddick, 462

2. Christopher Bell, 439

3. Cole Custer, 391

4. Austin Cindric, 381

5. Justin Allgaier, 348

6. Chase Briscoe, 335

7. John Hunter Nemechek, 325

8. Ryan Sieg, 315

9. Noah Gragson, 304

10. Michael Annett, 297

11. Justin Haley, 294

12. Brandon Jones, 286

13. Ross Chastain, 244

14. Gray Gaulding, 207

15. Brandon Brown, 204

16. Garrett Smithley, 163

17. Jeremy Clements, 155

18. Josh Williams, 149

19. Ray Black Jr., 141

20. David Starr, 140

