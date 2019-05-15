IndyCar Schedule and standings

March 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Josef Newgarden) March 24 — IndyCar Classic, Austin, Texas (Colton Herta) April 7 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham (Takuma Sato) April 14 —…

March 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Josef Newgarden)

March 24 — IndyCar Classic, Austin, Texas (Colton Herta)

April 7 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham (Takuma Sato)

April 14 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Calif. (Alexander Rossi)

May 11 — IndyCar Grand Prix, Indianapolis (Simon Pagenaud)

May 26 — Indianapolis 500

June 1 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich.

June 2 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich.

June 8 — DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth, Texas

June 23 — REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

July 14 — Honda Indy Toronto

July 20 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton

July 28 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

Aug. 18 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 24 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 1 — Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.)

Sept. 22 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Salinas, Calif.

Points Leaders Through May 11

1. Josef Newgarden, 182

2. Scott Dixon, 176

3. Alexander Rossi, 146

4. Simon Pagenaud, 138

5. Takuma Sato, 132

6. Will Power, 119

7. Graham Rahal, 113

8. Sebastien Bourdais, 111

9. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 109

10. James Hinchcliffe, 107

11. Felix Rosenqvist, 106

12. Jack Harvey, 100

13. Colton Herta, 95

14. Marco Andretti, 95

15. Spencer Pigot, 93

16. Matheus Leist, 78

17. Ed Jones, 78

18. Santino Ferrucci, 76

19. Zach Veach, 73

20. Marcus Ericsson, 67

