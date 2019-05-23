202
Home » Motor Sports » Hamilton fastest for Mercedes…

Hamilton fastest for Mercedes in 1st practice for Monaco GP

By The Associated Press May 23, 2019 7:09 am 05/23/2019 07:09am
Share

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time Thursday in first practice for the Monaco Grand Prix.

MONACO (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time Thursday in first practice for the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver and championship leader was .059 seconds quicker than Red Bull driver Max Verstappen on the sinewy 3.3-kilometer (2-mile) street circuit.

Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas was third quickest and finished .072 behind Hamilton.

Ferrari again looked off the pace with Charles Leclerc fourth ahead of teammate Sebastian Vettel.

Leclerc, who is from Monaco, and Vettel were both fined 300 euros ($334) for exceeding the pit lane speed limit of 60 kph (37 mph).

A second practice is scheduled for later Thursday.

Mercedes has been dominant so far, placing 1-2 in all five races and with Bottas second in the title race.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
formula one Lewis Hamilton mercedes Monaco Grand Prix Motor Sports Other Sports News Sports
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Celebrity birthdays May 26-June 1
Best beach towns to retire in US
Best Memorial Day sales for 2019
Today in History: May 27
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
2019 local deaths of note
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Lewes Beach Restaurants
Cool cars around $20K
From historic JFK terminal to luxury hotel
Celebrity deaths
2019 Met Gala
30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA
Britain's royal kids
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
30 best zoos in the US
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families