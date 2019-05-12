202
F1 great Schumacher will be subject of new documentary

By The Associated Press May 12, 2019 4:44 am 05/12/2019 04:44am
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2006, file photo, Ferrari F1 driver Michael Schumacher, of Germany, smiles during a press conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Schumacher's family, in a statement Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, has asked for understanding as it continues to keep details of his health private ahead of the seven-time Formula One champion's 50th birthday. Schumacher suffered serious head injuries in an accident while he was skiing with his teenage son Mick in the French Alps at Meribel on Dec. 29, 2013. (AP Photo/Daniel Maurer, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Formula One great Michael Schumacher will be the subject of a documentary about his life, the film’s executive producers say.

German filmmakers Michael Wech and Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns are directing the film, which executive producer Rocket Science says counts on the “full support of Schumacher’s family” and will include interviews with his father, wife and children.

Schumacher holds a record seven F1 titles and 91 grand prix victories.

Schumacher, 50, suffered a traumatic head injury when he fell while skiing in 2013. He later emerged from a drug-induced coma, but updates have been scarce since he left the hospital.

The executive producers say the film is in post-production and that they will offer it for sale for international markets outside Germany at the Cannes Film Festival later this month.

