202
Home » Motor Sports » Alfa Romeo unveils Formula…

Alfa Romeo unveils Formula 1 car for new season

By The Associated Press February 18, 2019 8:56 am 02/18/2019 08:56am
Share
Drivers Kimi Raikkonen of Finland, left, and Antonio Giovinazzi of Italy, center, unveil the new Alfa Romeo F1 car during a presentation of the new livery at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, outside Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb.18, 2019. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Alfa Romeo has unveiled the new Formula One car that will be piloted by former champion Kimi Raikkonen this season.

Raikkonen, teammate Antonio Giovinazzi and team principle Frederic Vasseur posed with the white-and-burgundy Alfa Romeo C38 in the pit lane of the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit before preseason testing started on Monday.

Alfa Romeo is the rebranded name for the Sauber team this season.

Raikkonen joined Alfa Romeo from Ferrari, where he won the Italian team’s most recent drivers’ title in 2007.

The 39-year-old Finn is joined by Giovinazzi, a 25-year-old Italian with two Grand Prix races under his belt.

Sauber finished eighth in the constructors’ standings last year.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Motor Sports Other Sports News Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!