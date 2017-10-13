201.5
Kenseth eyeing job driving school bus if NASCAR fails

October 13, 2017
TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Matt Kenseth has made it clear he doesn’t want to talk about his future racing plans.

Kenseth is being replaced at Joe Gibbs Racing next season and has yet to land a ride for 2018. With just six races remaining, it’s a critical time for Kenseth to put together a plan.

On Friday at Talladega Superspeedway, Kenseth said he’s considering driving a school bus next year. With a straight face.

It’s Kenseth’s attempt at avoiding the topic about his future. He said while he’s still in the playoffs, he won’t distract from his chances by publicly discussing job prospects.

