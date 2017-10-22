201.5
Hamilton wins US Grand Prix to extend F1 championship lead

By The Associated Press October 22, 2017 4:48 pm 10/22/2017 04:48pm
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, of Germany, goes through a turn during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lewis Hamilton further tightened his control on the Formula One season championship Sunday, winning the U.S. Grand Prix ahead of title rival Sebastian Vettel, who finished second in a race he said he had to win.

The Mercedes driver continued his absolute dominance of the Circuit of the Americas, winning at the track for the fifth time since 2012 and fourth year in a row.

The victory extended Hamilton’s championship lead over Vettel to 66 points with three races left. While mathematically still possible, Vettel’s title hopes are nearly wiped out.

Vettel had pushed hard for the win and grabbed the lead out of a fast start, but Hamilton reeled in the Ferrari just a few laps later and Vettel’s hopes faded over the second half of the race.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News Motor Sports National News Other Sports Sports World News
