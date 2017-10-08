201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Motor Sports » Hamilton wins Japanese GP…

Hamilton wins Japanese GP to move s step closer to F1 title

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 2:43 am 10/08/2017 02:43am
Share
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads the field at the start of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at Suzuka, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Championship leader Lewis Hamilton won the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, taking a major step toward winning his third Formula One title.

The Mercedes driver crossed the finish line 1.2 seconds ahead of Malaysia GP winner Max Verstappen to claim his eighth F1 victory of the season and third at the Suzuka circuit. Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo was third.

Hamilton moved 59 points clear of title rival Sebastian Vettel with four races left. Vettel was forced to retire on the third lap when his Ferrari lost power.

With Vettel gone, it quickly became a showdown between Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Hamilton built a comfortable four-second lead before his first pit stop on the 23rd lap.

Verstappen pulled close over the final two laps but wasn’t to able close the gap.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News Motor Sports Other Sports Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest