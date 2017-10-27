F1’s Alonso to drive in Daytona endurance race in January

MEXICO CITY (AP) — McLaren driver Fernando Alonso will make another venture into American auto racing in the 24 Hours at Daytona race in January, a possible precursor to the endurance race at Le Mans.

Alonso, a two-time Formula One champion, raced the Indianapolis 500 earlier this year and led the race for 27 laps before engine failure retired his car.

Alonso had hinted at exploring more racing options when he re-signed with McLaren last week. He ruled out a return to Indy. He hasn’t committed to Le Mans but that race does not compete with a grand prix on the 2018 Formula One calendar.

The Daytona race will mark the first time Alonso has raced in a prototype sports car.

___

More AP Auto Racing: http://racing.ap.org

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.