Dutch team wins 7th Australian solar-powered car race

By The Associated Press October 12, 2017 2:53 am 10/12/2017 02:53am
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — A Dutch team has won a solar-powered car race across Australia for a seventh time, with a University of Michigan car likely to take second place in the biennial event.

The Nuon team’s Nuna 9 car reached the World Solar Challenge finish line in the southern coastal city of Adelaide on Thursday afternoon after five days of racing across 3,022 kilometers (1,878 miles) of Outback highway from Darwin in the north.

The Delft University of Technology-based team has competed eight times.

The U.S. car Novum is in second place followed by Belgium’s Punch Powertrain team’s car Punch 2.

This year’s race attracted 95 teams from more than 20 countries.

The event marks 30 years since the first World Solar Challenge in 1987.

