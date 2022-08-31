Crews working to fix 2 broken mains on Clopper Road

Crews are working to mend two water main breaks in the same area of Germantown, leaving hundreds without water service.

WSSC Water said the breaches occurred about a half-mile apart on Md. Route 117/Clopper Road between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. Around 200 customers were affected, with an estimated restoration of noon Wednesday.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports Clopper Road is closed between Md. 119/Great Seneca Highway and Mateny Road, and from Allspice Drive to Waring Station Road. Drivers can still use Mateny Road to access Clopper Mill Elementary School.

The utility first tweeted about a broken 24-inch main in the 11500 block of Clopper Road around 6 p.m. Tuesday, leading to a loss of water service in the area.

Photos from the site showed a flooded hole in the road surface before crews worked to drain and dig up the leaking pipe.

Clopper Rd Update: after the water was shut down, still a lot of water to pump from the break site… it’s going down now and then repairs begin. pic.twitter.com/0PSvmeiRSm — WSSC Water (@WSSCWaterNews) August 31, 2022

Just after midnight Wednesday, WSSC Water tweeted about another water main break in the 12400 block of Clopper Road.

Lyn Riggins, a spokeswoman for the utility, said no additional customers were believed to have lost service due to the second break.