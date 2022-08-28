County settles lawsuit over police encounter with 5-year-old

Officials say Maryland’s Montgomery County has agreed to pay $275,000 to settle a lawsuit that grew from an encounter between a 5-year-old boy and two police officers.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Officials say Maryland’s Montgomery County has agreed to pay $275,000 to settle a lawsuit that grew from an encounter between a 5-year-old boy and two police officers at East Silver Spring Elementary School.

The Washington Post reports that a recording from a body camera one of the officers was wearing during the 2020 incident showed them berating and insulting the child after he’d fled from his school, and telling him he deserved to be beaten.

The mother of the child sued the county last year. She asserted among other claims that the officers’ behavior left her son with PTSD.

