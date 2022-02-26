Authorities investigate fatal crash during police pursuit

Maryland authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred following a traffic stop and police pursuit.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred following a traffic stop and police pursuit.

The state attorney general’s office says a Montgomery County police officer saw a car commit a traffic violation about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in in North Bethesda.

As the officer was conducting a traffic stop, the female driver drove away.

She lost control of the vehicle while being pursued by the officer and crashed on Randolph Road in Wheaton.

The woman pronounced dead at the scene.

A male passenger was treated for minor injuries and released.

Authorities say the officer’s body-worn and dashboard cameras were activated during the incident.

