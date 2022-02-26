CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Authorities investigate fatal crash during police pursuit

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 1:33 PM

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred following a traffic stop and police pursuit.

The state attorney general’s office says a Montgomery County police officer saw a car commit a traffic violation about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in in North Bethesda.

As the officer was conducting a traffic stop, the female driver drove away.

She lost control of the vehicle while being pursued by the officer and crashed on Randolph Road in Wheaton.

The woman pronounced dead at the scene.

A male passenger was treated for minor injuries and released.

Authorities say the officer’s body-worn and dashboard cameras were activated during the incident.

