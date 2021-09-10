Activists call for the return of Black cemetery to church

Activists are calling for the return of a Black cemetery to a Maryland church, decades after it was erased by development.

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Activists are calling for the return of a Black cemetery to a Maryland church, decades after it was erased by development.

The Rev. William J. Barber II of the Poor People’s Campaign spoke by Zoom on Friday to participants at the rally, which organizers said included descendants of those buried at the Moses African Cemetery and members of the Macedonia Baptist Church.

The Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition has sued Montgomery County’s Housing Opportunities Commission over the sale, saying it violates state law. Last week, a judge temporarily blocked the sale of the land until a Sept. 27 hearing on the matter.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.