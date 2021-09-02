Coronavirus News: EMS workers file for vaccine exemption | Effectiveness of 2 doses of J&J vaccine | Some in Montgomery Co. not reporting status | Latest cases in DC region
2 men hurt in fall from balcony

The Associated Press

September 21, 2021, 11:23 AM

CLARKSBURG, Md. (AP) — Two men were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a fall from a second-story balcony at a Maryland home, authorities said.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jason Blake said the men fell at a Clarksburg home on Monday morning, taking a section of railing with them to the ground, WUSA-TV reported. One man was flown to a trauma center and the other was taken in an ambulance.

The property is a residential home for people with mental health challenges, according to the Sheppard-Pratt health system, which owns and operates the home through its affiliate Family Services Inc. Sheppard-Pratt said in a statement that it is cooperating with investigators.

Three men live in the home, Montgomery County Police spokesperson Sheira Goff said. The injured men were 38 and 42, but their identities have not been released. No caregiver was on site when the incident occurred, she said.

Neighbors said they heard what sounded like fighting before the two men fell.

