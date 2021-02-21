Inmate found dead of apparent suicide at Maryland prison

Authorities are investigating the apparent suicide of a Maryland prison inmate at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Boyds.

Listen now to WTOP News

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the apparent suicide of a Maryland prison inmate.

Police and rescue personnel were called to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Boyds at about 7 p.m. Friday.

Officials say correctional staff who were making security rounds found 42-year-old Anthony Bernard Clair unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the facility. No foul play is suspected.

Online court records show that Clair has a long criminal history and was arrested last Sunday on charges of burglary and violating a protective order.

A separate warrant was issued for him last week for violating probation on drug and gun charges.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.