Inmate found dead of apparent suicide at Maryland prison

The Associated Press

February 21, 2021, 2:25 PM

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the apparent suicide of a Maryland prison inmate.

Police and rescue personnel were called to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Boyds at about 7 p.m. Friday.

Officials say correctional staff who were making security rounds found 42-year-old Anthony Bernard Clair unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the facility.  No foul play is suspected.

Online court records show that Clair has a long criminal history and was arrested last Sunday on charges of burglary and violating a protective order.

A separate warrant was issued for him last week for violating probation on drug and gun charges.

