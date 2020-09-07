CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. added to NY travel advisory list | Arlington Cemetery reopens | AstraZeneca vaccine study paused | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Hundreds of traffic stops…

Hundreds of traffic stops during Maryland driving operation

The Associated Press

September 7, 2020, 2:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A weekend crackdown by authorities in Maryland on aggressive driving and street racing has resulted in more than 200 traffic stops and 10 arrests, according to state police.

Maryland State Police issued a news release Monday about the effort in Montgomery County, a joint operation with the Gaithersburg Police Department and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

The operation also resulted in 153 citations, 126 warnings and 37 equipment repair orders.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up