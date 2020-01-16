Retired Montgomery Co. police officer sentenced for gifting department iPhones

A veteran police officer in Montgomery County, Maryland, has been sentenced to probation before judgment for gifting department iPhones to loved ones.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A veteran police officer in Maryland has been sentenced to probation before judgment for gifting department iPhones to loved ones.

News outlets report that means retired Montgomery County officer Christopher Johnson wasn’t convicted of a crime Wednesday.

He was sentenced to 50 hours of community service.

He pleaded guilty to misconduct in office in December and was forced to retire as a part of the plea.

Johnson’s attorney says his client gave a department iPhone to his daughter and two phones to his girlfriend’s children.

The state’s attorney acknowledged the value of the items is relatively small but said Johnson violated public trust.

