Montgomery County officials to hear measures on vaping

The Associated Press

November 5, 2019, 4:36 AM

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — The Montgomery County Council is holding hearings on a package of measures and regulations aimed at protecting children from vaping.

The council is scheduled to hold hearings Tuesday on the measures in Rockville, Maryland.

Highlights include a proposal to ban electronic cigarette manufacturers from selling their products to any retailer within a half-mile of any middle or high school.

Another proposal would prohibit manufacturers from distributing flavored e-cigarettes to retail stores within a mile of any elementary, middle or high school, library, park, playground or recreational facility.

