Montgomery County campaigns to raise standard time awareness

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Departments and agencies in Montgomery County are embarking on a campaign to make residents aware of the added challenges of the switch to standard time.

The approximately 20 planned “Be Safe, Be Seen” events are aimed at both adults and children, and the first event is scheduled for Wednesday at the Shady Grove Metro Station.

The campaign will distribute safety literature, reflective stickers and items that will reminder people to avoid distractions and maximize safe behaviors and visibility, especially in darkness.

A 2016 study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed that 26 percent of all pedestrian deaths occurred between 6 p.m. and 8:59 p.m. Because peak evening commuting times in fall and winter occur during periods of increased darkness, danger is increased.

