Montgomery County hosts bike collection to benefit low-income residents

The Associated Press

October 18, 2019, 4:45 AM

ROCKVILE, Md. (AP) — It’s time for the annual bicycle and bicycle parts collection in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The county’s annual collection is being held Friday. It’s sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation.

Donations can be brought in until 2 p.m. to the outside area adjacent to the Montgomery County Council Office Building parking garage in Rockville, Maryland.

The donations will go to the Rockville Bike Hub, a nonprofit organization whose volunteers refurbish the bikes and then give them to low-income residents in the county.

Last year, 100 child and adult bikes were collected, as well as bike parts.

